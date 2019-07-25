CPIH-consistent inflation rate estimates for UK household groups: April to June 2020

Statistics release cancelled

The August 2020 publication of CPIH-consistent inflation rate estimates for UK household groups, 2005 to 2020 has been cancelled. This is to allow us to refocus our resources on ensuring that we can maintain our lead outputs, and continue to publish high quality statistics on the economy to support decision making in the UK. The Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) and Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2020 data will be published alongside the Quarter 3 (July to Sept) 2020 CPIH-consistent inflation rate estimates for UK household groups data scheduled to be published on 18 November 2020.