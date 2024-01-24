National statistics announcement

Consumer price inflation, UK: December 2025

Price indices percentage changes and weights for the different measures of consumer price inflation.

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
24 January 2024
Last updated
24 January 2024 — See all updates
Release date:
14 January 2026 7:00am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 14 January 2026 7:00am