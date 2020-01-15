Official statistics announcement Consumer price inflation basket of goods and services: 2020

The 'shopping basket' of items making up the suite of consumer price inflation indices (CPIH, CPI & RPI) are reviewed every year. Some items are taken out of the basket, some are brought in, to reflect changes in the market and to make sure the indices are up to date and representative of consumer spending patterns. This article describes the review process and explains how and why the various items in the inflation baskets are chosen.