Official statistics announcement

Consumer price inflation basket of goods and services: 2020

The 'shopping basket' of items making up the suite of consumer price inflation indices (CPIH, CPI & RPI) are reviewed every year. Some items are taken out of the basket, some are brought in, to reflect changes in the market and to make sure the indices are up to date and representative of consumer spending patterns. This article describes the review process and explains how and why the various items in the inflation baskets are chosen.

Published 15 January 2020
Last updated 15 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Office for National Statistics
Release date:
16 March 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 March 2020 9:30am