Accredited official statistics announcement

Company insolvencies, July 2025

Monthly tables and commentary on the numbers, rates and sectors of companies that have entered formal insolvency procedures in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

From:
The Insolvency Service
Published
21 October 2024
Last updated
25 July 2025
Release date:
19 August 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 August 2025 9:30am