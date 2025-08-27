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Accredited official statistics announcement

Company insolvencies, June 2026

Monthly tables and commentary on the numbers, rates and sectors of companies that have entered formal insolvency procedures in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

From:
The Insolvency Service
Published:
27 August 2025
Last updated:
15 July 2026
Release date:
17 July 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 17 July 2026 9:30am