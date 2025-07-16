Official statistics announcement

Companies register activities: statistical release April 2025 to March 2026

Yearly release with information about the companies register, including incorporations, removals, insolvencies and liquidations, and other corporate body types.

Companies House
16 July 2025
16 July 2025
25 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 25 June 2026 9:30am