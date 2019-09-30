Community Performance Quarterly, update to June 2020

Statistics release cancelled

As stated in the previous March 2020 release of this publication, and following the completed consultation period, the release schedule for this publication is moving to an annual cycle, with the next edition reporting full-year outcomes for 2020/21 in July 2021. The contents and structure of the publication will not change and the additional tables on accommodation and employment circumstances will continue to be included. From June 2021, the current performance frameworks for probation will be coming to an end. Our intention from this point onward is to produce a re-designed publication to better fit the new performance monitoring arrangements that will be in place under the Unified Probation Model.