Community performance quarterly: update to December 2019

Performance statistics based on management information for the National Probation Service (NPS), Community Rehabilitation Companies (CRCs).

Published 20 February 2019
Last updated 15 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Justice and Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service
Release date:
30 July 2020 9:30am (provisional)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
30 April 2020 9:30am
Reason for change:
Suspension of Community Performance Quarterly, update to December 2019 As the demand increases for statistics and data to measure the impact of the COVID19 pandemic, the Ministry of Justice has changed its data gathering and release practices, focussing efforts on priority analysis and statistics to support front line offender management. In line with guidance (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Regulatory-guidance_changing-methods_Coronavirus.pdf) from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to suspend this publication, Community Performance Quarterly, until July 2020 when full year performance for 2019/20 will be released. We will keep users updated of further changes via the Ministry of Justice publication release schedule.
These statistics will be released on 30 July 2020 9:30am