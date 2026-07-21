Community and Engagement Survey: Sector Reports 2025/26
This publication will provide sector-level reporting of annual results for 2025/26, based on the data tables published on 31 July 2026. These results cover how adults across England engage with their community and with culture, media and live sport. These reports will examine trends by demographic and geographic variables. For this first annual Community and Engagement Survey release, these reports are being published separately from the data tables to allow additional time for their production and quality assurance.