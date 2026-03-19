Community and Engagement Survey: May to June 2026
This publication will provide quarterly results on how adults across England engage with their community and with culture, media and live sport, covering the period of May to June 2026.
This publication will provide quarterly results on how adults across England engage with their community and with culture, media and live sport, covering the period of May to June 2026.
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