National statistics announcement Climate Change Levy (CCL) and Carbon Price Floor (CPF) Bulletin: May 2020

The ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in significant reductions in data availability impacting the production of CCL and CPF statistics. The publication scheduled for release 30 June 2020 (updated with provisional data to May 2020) has therefore been cancelled. If sufficient data becomes available and it is feasible to produce the publication ahead of the next planned date of December 2020, we will put a further announcement out as per the Code of Practice protocols in keeping our users informed and releasing publication dates in a timely order at least 4 weeks ahead. 'Schedule of updates for HMRC's statistics': https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/schedule-of-updates-for-hmrcs-statistics