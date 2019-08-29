Official statistics announcement

Civilian performance management outcomes: financial year 2019/20

Figures on the performance management outcomes for civilian personnel employed by Ministry of Defence.

Published 29 August 2019
Last updated 15 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence
Proposed release:
20 August 2020 9:30am
Cancellation date:
15 April 2020 2:53pm

Statistics release cancelled

As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Defence has had to change its data gathering practices for performance management outcomes for 2019/20. In line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to cancel this publication.