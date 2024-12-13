Accredited official statistics announcement

Civil justice statistics: January to March 2025

Volume of civil and judicial review cases dealt with by the courts over time and the overall timeliness of these cases. Also includes annual data on activity in the Royal Courts of Justice.

From:
Ministry of Justice
Published
13 December 2024
Last updated
13 December 2024
Release date:
5 June 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 June 2025 9:30am