Official statistics announcement

Child Maintenance Service statistics: data to December 2020 (experimental)

Quarterly experimental statistics on the Child Maintenance Service to December 2020.

Published 19 January 2021
Last updated 19 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Release date:
24 March 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 24 March 2021 9:30am