Accredited official statistics announcement

Child Benefit Statistics: Annual release including small area statistics 2025

Details of the number of families and children within those families claiming Child Benefit at 31 August 2025 and their geographical location. Includes population counts at country, English region level, local authority and parliamentary constituency (Westminster and Scottish) in the United Kingdom. Annual geographical estimates at Lower Super Output Area, Super Data Zone and Data Zone in the United Kingdom will also be provided.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
23 March 2026
Release date:
23 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 23 April 2026 9:30am