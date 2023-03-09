Child Benefit Statistics: Annual release including small area statistics 2022
This publication will include details of the number of families claiming Child Benefit as at 31 August 2022, the number and ages of children within those families and their geographical location. Population counts at country and English region level will be given, as well as by local authority and parliamentary constituency (Westminster and Scottish) in the United Kingdom. For the first time, the August 2022 annual release publication will include Child Benefit small area statistics, previously published separately. This will include annual geographical estimates at Lower Super Output Area, Super Output Area and Data Zone, providing the number of families and number, ages and gender of children within those families claiming Child Benefit as at 31 August 2022.