Official statistics announcement Child Benefit or Child Tax Credit estimates for children residing in a non-UK EEA country

An experimental statistics release “Estimated number of UK families in receipt of Child Benefit or Child Tax Credit in respect of children residing in a non-UK EEA country as at February 2019” was published for the first time last year. The next release, for February 2020, will be delayed due to the need to make improvements in methodology following a review of the data sources used in producing the statistics. A new publication date for the release will be provided in due course.