National statistics announcement Child and Working Tax Credits statistics: small area data - 2018 to 2019

This publication had previously been provisionally announced for release in September or October 2020. This release has been delayed due the re-prioritisation of resource related to COVID-19. In line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation, HMRC has made the decision to delay the release of this publication to November or December 2020. We will provide users of a precise date of publication in due course.