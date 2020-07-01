National statistics announcement Child and Working Tax Credits statistics finalised awards, 2018 to 2019

These statistics focus on the number of families benefiting from tax credits in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the 2018 to 2019 tax year. It also presents a breakdown of families by their profile position, age and gender, type of family and family size, including the families benefitting from different elements of tax credits. It also covers the number of children in benefitting families broken down by their age. This will be complimented with a supplement on payments publication broken down by various levels of geography. These statistics include data on whether claimants were under or overpaid, by size of under or overpayment, and data on family income.