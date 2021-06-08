Child and Working Tax Credits statistics: finalised annual awards – 2019 to 2020
These statistics focus on the number of families benefiting from tax credits in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the 2019 to 2020 tax year. It also presents a breakdown of families by their profile position, age and gender, type of family and family size, including the families benefitting from different elements of tax credits. It also covers the number of children in benefitting families broken down by their age.
Statistics release cancelled
The pre-announcement for this publication has been revised and can be found by following the link below: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/announcements/child-and-working-tax-credits-statistics-finalised-annual-awards-including-geographical-statistics-2019-to-2020. To confirm, this publication is still due to be released on the 29th July 2021.