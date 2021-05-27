Charity Tax Relief Statistics
An update to these statistics: * Gift Aid and associated reliefs will be updated to include tax year ending April 2021; * Self Assessment donations data will be updated to include tax year ending April 2020 for the first time; * A provisional forecast for Self Assessment reliefs will be made for tax year ending April 2021; * Provisional forecasts for all other reliefs to April 2021; If you have any questions relating to this announcement, please contact personaltax.statistics@hmrc.gov.uk.