National statistics announcement

Charity Tax Relief Statistics

An update to these statistics: * Gift Aid and associated reliefs will be updated to include tax year ending April 2021; * Self Assessment donations data will be updated to include tax year ending April 2020 for the first time; * A provisional forecast for Self Assessment reliefs will be made for tax year ending April 2021; * Provisional forecasts for all other reliefs to April 2021; If you have any questions relating to this announcement, please contact personaltax.statistics@hmrc.gov.uk.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
27 May 2021
Release date:
14 July 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 14 July 2021 9:30am