Capital Payments and Receipts Live table - CPR1-4 update to Q4 2025 to 2026 (January to March)
The data in the live table are updated every quarter with actual capital expenditure and receipts. These data will be for January to March 2026.
The data in the live table are updated every quarter with actual capital expenditure and receipts. These data will be for January to March 2026.
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