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Official statistics announcement

Capital Payments and Receipts Live table - CPR1-4 update to Q4 2025 to 2026 (January to March)

The data in the live table are updated every quarter with actual capital expenditure and receipts. These data will be for January to March 2026.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
5 June 2026
Last updated
5 June 2026
Release date:
18 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 18 June 2026 9:30am