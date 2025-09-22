Official statistics announcement

Capital Payments and Receipts Live table - CPR1-4 update to Q2 2025 to 2026 (July to September)

The data in the live table are updated every quarter with actual capital expenditure and receipts. These data will be for July to September 2025

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
22 September 2025
Last updated
22 September 2025
Release date:
November 2025 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2025