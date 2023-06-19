Capital Gains Tax
This is the annual update of the Capital Gains Tax National Statistics. The statistics include information on the number of taxpayers, capital gains, tax liabilities and Business Asset Disposal Relief as well as breakdowns by range of gain, taxable income, region and age up to the 2021 to 2022 tax year for Self Assessment and summary statistics for the 2022 to 2023 tax year for residential property disposals. Breakdowns by holding period and type of asset disposed of are also provided for the 2020 to 2021 tax year.