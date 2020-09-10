Official statistics announcement Cancer Survival in England: adult, stage at diagnosis, childhood and geographical patterns for patients diagnosed followed up to 2019.

This publication presents cancer survival statistics for adults and children diagnosed between 2014 to 2018 and followed up to 2019. The cancer survival statistics are also presented by stage at diagnosis and by different geographical variations in England, such as Cancer Alliance. This publication has expanded to cover more cancer sites than the previous iteration to broaden the statistics for stakeholders.