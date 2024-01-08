Official statistics announcement

Breastfeeding at 6 to 8 weeks after birth: April 2023 to March 2024 (annual 2023 to 2024)

Annual local authority data about the number and proportion of infants who have been fully, partially or not at all breastfed at 6 to 8 weeks after birth

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
8 January 2024
Last updated
17 September 2024
Release date:
5 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 5 November 2024 9:30am