Blue Book 2025:​ Globalisation 

A summary of the impacts of the ‘Pharmaceutical Industry Review’. This involved researching and improving the measurement of a number of Multi-National Enterprises involved in pharmaceuticals and life sciences to ensure their complex operating models are accurately reflected in national accounts and balance of payments statistics, in line with international guidance. This article describes the main impacts from this work with particular focus on Industry Gross Value added and Trade. 

Office for National Statistics
30 July 2025
30 July 2025
19 August 2025 7:30am (confirmed)
