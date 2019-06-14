National statistics announcement

Betting and Gaming Bulletin: March 2020

The UK Betting and Gaming Statistics publication presents statistics from the seven different gambling regimes administered by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC): General Betting Duty (GBD), Pool Betting Duty (PBD), Lottery Duty, Gaming Duty, Bingo Duty, Remote Gaming Duty (RGD), and Machine Games Duty (MGD). Included within the publication are monthly receipts statistics for all seven regimes and monthly liabilities statistics for Machine Games Duty. The publication is updated every six months.

Published 14 June 2019
Last updated 28 April 2020
From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Release date:
30 April 2020 9:30am
These statistics will be released on 30 April 2020 9:30am