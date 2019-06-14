Betting and Gaming Bulletin: March 2020
The UK Betting and Gaming Statistics publication presents statistics from the seven different gambling regimes administered by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC): General Betting Duty (GBD), Pool Betting Duty (PBD), Lottery Duty, Gaming Duty, Bingo Duty, Remote Gaming Duty (RGD), and Machine Games Duty (MGD). Included within the publication are monthly receipts statistics for all seven regimes and monthly liabilities statistics for Machine Games Duty. The publication is updated every six months.