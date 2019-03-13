Benefit Cap Report Northern Ireland - October 2019

Statistics release cancelled

Previous versions of this publication were published in October and November 2019. Following the addition of Universal Credit data and a review of the publication schedule, it was decided to move the quarterly publication schedule to align with the Universal Credit Publication and the other benefit statistics reports. Aligning the publications will improve transparency and make it easier for users to compare the statistics. As a result, the October report (due to be published on 29th January 2020) has been cancelled and will be replaced with a November report published on 26th February 2020.