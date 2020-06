Official statistics announcement Bathing Water Quality Northern Ireland 2020

2020 Bathing Water Compliance results. Bathing water quality is monitored by DAERA Marine and Fisheries Division. One of its responsibilities is to ensure coastal waters are of high enough quality for the general public to bathe in. Individual sample results below 250 EC and 100 IE are typical of an Excellent classification. Results above these values and up to 500 EC and 200 IE are typical of a Good or Sufficient classification.