Asymmetry analysis for trade in goods statistics between the UK and the USA, 2017 to 2022
This publication looks at differences in how the UK and the USA record and report goods traded between them, from 2017 to 2022. HMRC and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) worked with the United States Census Bureau (Census) to conduct this asymmetry analysis. This report uses data obtained from the United Nations International Trade Statistics Database. The asymmetries analysis focuses on the total trade in goods and the trade in vehicles, which is within Chapter 87 of the Harmonised System (HS) for classifying goods.