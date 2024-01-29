Official statistics announcement

Asymmetry analysis for trade in goods statistics between the UK and the USA, 2017 to 2022

This publication looks at differences in how the UK and the USA record and report goods traded between them, from 2017 to 2022. HMRC and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) worked with the United States Census Bureau (Census) to conduct this asymmetry analysis. This report uses data obtained from the United Nations International Trade Statistics Database. The asymmetries analysis focuses on the total trade in goods and the trade in vehicles, which is within Chapter 87 of the Harmonised System (HS) for classifying goods.

HM Revenue & Customs
29 January 2024
29 January 2024 — See all updates
1 March 2024 9:30am (confirmed)

These statistics will be released on 1 March 2024 9:30am