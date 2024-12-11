Official statistics announcement

Area under agri-environment schemes in England 2025

Statistics on the total area of land managed under the Sustainable Farming Incentive, Countryside Stewardship and Environmental Stewardship schemes on 31st December 2025.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
11 December 2024
Release date:
20 February 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 20 February 2025 9:30am