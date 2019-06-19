Apprenticeship and levy statistics: June 2020

Statistics release cancelled

This publication has been cancelled - the next release of monthly apprenticeship statistics will be in the Apprenticeship and traineeships: July 2020 statistics release. As we are now publishing more recent data in the monthly releases we have realigned the timing of this monthly releases to better fit with the fuller quarterly releases of apprenticeship data. Data that would have been included in the June release (first three quarters of the 2019/20 academic year) would have been the same as those in the Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020 release. The Apprenticeships and traineeships release: July 2020 will contain detailed breakdowns (geography, demographics, framework/standard) of year-to-date apprenticeship starts.