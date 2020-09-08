Official statistics announcement

Appeals for GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2020

Statistics on the number of appeals against results for GCSEs, AS and A levels for summer 2020.

Published 8 September 2020
Last updated 8 September 2020 — see all updates
Ofqual
December to January 2021 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between December and January 2021