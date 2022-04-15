Official statistics announcement

Anti-social behaviour incidents in Northern Ireland, period ending 30 April 2022

Monthly update of PSNI anti-social behaviour statistics.

From:
Police Service of Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency
Published
15 April 2022
Last updated
15 April 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
26 May 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 26 May 2022 9:30am