Antenatal screening standards data report: England, 01 April 2019 to 31 March 2020
This report presents the annual standards data for the three antenatal screening programmes – NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme (FASP), NHS Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening Programme (IDPS) and NHS Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia Screening Programme (SCT). This report covers antenatal screening in England for the period of 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020 and is released for the purpose of providing reliable information about the quality and attainment to standards of the three antenatal screening programmes.