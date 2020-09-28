Official statistics announcement Antenatal screening standards data report: England, 01 April 2018 to 31 March 2019

This report presents the annual standards data for the three antenatal screening programmes – Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme (FASP), Infectious Diseases in Pregnancy Screening Programme (IDPS) and Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia Screening Programme (SCT). This report covers antenatal screening in England for the period of 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019 and is released for the purpose of providing reliable information about the quality and attainment to standards of the three antenatal screening programmes.