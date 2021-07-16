Official statistics announcement

Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (ATED) Statistics

Totals and breakdown of the Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings (ATED) receipts and relief claims

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
16 July 2021
Last updated
16 July 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
March to April 2022 (provisional)
These statistics will be released between March and April 2022