Accredited official statistics announcement

Annual gross fixed capital formation by industry and asset: 1997 to 2024

Annual estimates of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) investment by industry and asset. Estimates are given in both current prices and chained volume measures (CVMs).

From:
Office for National Statistics
Published
23 October 2025
Last updated
30 October 2025
Release date:
31 October 2025 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
3 November 2025 9:30am
Reason for change:
This release date has changed so it's published the same day as UK National Accounts, The Blue Book: 2025.
These statistics will be released on 31 October 2025 9:30am