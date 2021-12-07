Analysis of employments in the UK by Region, Industry and Nationality, from July 2014 to June 2021
This experimental statistics publication includes counts of employments in the UK from HM Revenue and Customs’ (HMRC) Pay as You Earn (PAYE) Real Time Information (RTI) data and HMRCs’ Migrant Worker Scan (MWS). These statistics include breakdowns by geographical regions (NUTS1), industrial sector (SIC2007) and nationality (UK, EU and Non-EU). Further EU nationality breakdowns (EU14, EU8, EU2 and Other EU) are also provided for the total counts of employments in the UK by Industry.