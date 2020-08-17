Official statistics announcement Analysis of death registrations not involving coronavirus (COVID-19), England and Wales: 28 December 2019 to 10 July 2020

This report will follow up on the previous analysis of deaths not involving COVID-19, which investigated death registrations up to 1 May 2020. It explores the trends in non-COVID-19 deaths since then, how they compare with the five-year average, and how the nature of deaths from 2 May to 10 July may have changed from previous years when total numbers of non-COVID-19 deaths have returned to more expected levels.