Official statistics announcement

Air passenger experience of security screening: 2019

Results from a short set of questions about experiences of security screening from the CAA Passenger Survey at selected UK airports in 2019.

Published 4 October 2019
Last updated 3 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Transport
Proposed release:
June 2020
Cancellation date:
3 April 2020 2:36pm

Statistics release cancelled

Please note that we are postponing the release of ‘Air passenger experience of security screening: 2019’, originally scheduled for June, owing to the team’s priority work on the department’s COVID-19 response. We are aiming to publish these statistics later in 2020.