National statistics announcement

Agricultural land use in the United Kingdom at 1 June 2024

Arable and horticultural crops areas and land use at 1 June in the United Kingdom.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
7 December 2023
Last updated
30 April 2024
Release date:
12 December 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 12 December 2024 9:30am