National statistics announcement

Agricultural land use in the UK at 1 June 2022

Arable and horticultural crops areas and land use at 1 June in the UK.

From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Published
20 October 2022
Last updated
20 October 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
15 December 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 15 December 2022 9:30am