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Official statistics announcement

Adult social care client level data, England: quarterly update to June 2026

Official statistics in development on insights from client level data from local authorities, including information on assessments and long-term support.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 January 2026
Last updated
12 June 2026
Release date:
1 October 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 1 October 2026 9:30am