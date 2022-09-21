Official statistics announcement

Access to Work statistics: 1 April 2007 to 31 March 2022

Official experimental statistics on the approval and payment of Access to Work provision.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
21 September 2022
Last updated
12 October 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
20 October 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 20 October 2022 9:30am

Related content