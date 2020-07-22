Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2020
Statistics and commentary on abortions carried out in 2020. In addition to updating all statistics presented in the 2019 publication, we intend to publish additional tables to reflect the changes to abortions in England and Wales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These will include an update with finalised data to all of the tables in the 'Abortion statistics during the coronavirus pandemic: January to June 2020' publication, and, where possible, new tables not previously published that users have stated an interest in through data requests and Freedom of Information requests (for example, abortions in prisons).