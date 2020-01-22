Official statistics announcement A new framework for UK GDP: progress, challenges and the future

In September 2019, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) introduced the main elements of a new framework for compiling gross domestic product (GDP), but fell short of fully implementing double deflation of industry gross value added (GVA) in the UK National Accounts. This article presents previously unpublished results from intermediate stages of the Blue Book 2019 production process to illustrate the challenges faced, and outlines a research agenda that will address these challenges and, in time, lead to the full implementation of double deflation in the UK National Accounts.