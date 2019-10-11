National statistics announcement

A level and other 16-18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)

Provisional A level and other results for 16 to 18 year olds at the end of their final year.

Published 11 October 2019
Last updated 24 September 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department for Education
Release date:
November 2020 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2020