A Government Statistical Service perspective on official estimates of calorie consumption: 2019 update
In August 2016, the Behavioral Insight Team (BIT) published a report outlining the shortcomings with official statistics on calorie intake. The BIT report was accompanied by an initial response from the Government Statistical Service which provided details of the main sources of data, the methodological limitations and the development work that was underway to improve the data. This article provides an update and summary of the work that has been completed so far.
Published 25 June 2019